AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Luna Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Luna Innovations by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 44,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luna Innovations by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 318,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

LUNA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

