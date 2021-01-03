AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Aravive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aravive by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Aravive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aravive news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

