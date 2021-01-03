Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ARDS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,910. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

