Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.70. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 546.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

NYSE:ASH remained flat at $$79.20 on Tuesday. 282,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,440. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after acquiring an additional 267,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Ashland Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after acquiring an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

