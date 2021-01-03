Asian Dragon Price Tops $0.0022 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $118,639.06 and approximately $1,416.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 101.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004604 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001505 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004421 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000203 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000891 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

