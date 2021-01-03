Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) (LON:ASLR) Shares Up 3.4%

Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) (LON:ASLR) shares traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40). 261,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 677,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.04. The company has a market capitalization of £32.85 million and a PE ratio of -17.94.

Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) Company Profile (LON:ASLR)

Asimilar Group Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

