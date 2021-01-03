Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $349,665. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.