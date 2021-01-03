AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

