Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07). Approximately 154,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 185,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.