Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,395 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

