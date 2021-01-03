ATC Coin Hits Market Cap of $402,365.12 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $402,365.12 and $90.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00461984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

