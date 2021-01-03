ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) versus Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Head-To-Head Analysis

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ATIF and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than ATIF.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATIF and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $3.08 million 11.05 $430,000.00 N/A N/A Ashford $291.25 million 0.08 -$13.85 million $7.07 1.21

ATIF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford.

Risk and Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford beats ATIF on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

