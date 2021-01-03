Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.