Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

TSE ACB opened at C$10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.67. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$36.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.