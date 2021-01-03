Auroracoin (AUR) Price Reaches $0.0955 on Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $272.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,857.76 or 1.00353218 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010690 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038309 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.