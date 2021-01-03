Auroracoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,673.41 or 1.00407580 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011079 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

