Autonio Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Exrates and Mercatox. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $128,001.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00123776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00173285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00517222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00270106 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

