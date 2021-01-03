Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $30.14 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.02069689 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

