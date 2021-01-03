Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Positive Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their positive rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

