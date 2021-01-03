BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.07 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $58,739.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00272515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.63 or 0.02082763 BTC.

About BaaSid

BAAS is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

