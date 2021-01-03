Banano (BAN) Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Banano has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $36,376.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00122439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00171413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00510046 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,260,185 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

