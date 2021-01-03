Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.