Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $6.30 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.21 million and approximately $122.94 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00018581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

