Band Protocol Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00020074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $137.11 million and approximately $132.12 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

