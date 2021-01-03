Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $467.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.