Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $12.12. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 4,354 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

