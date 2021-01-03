Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

