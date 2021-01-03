Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $319.00 million and $180.98 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.02042376 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,493,080,869 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

