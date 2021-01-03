Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average of $244.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

