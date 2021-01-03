Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Shares Up 2.8%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $117.15. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

