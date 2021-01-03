Beldex Hits Market Cap of $72.95 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $72.95 million and $632,932.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000093 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

