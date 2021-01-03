Bella Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.64 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011620 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

