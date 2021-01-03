Benz 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a total market capitalization of $791.24 and $6.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benz has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00123507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00172908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00514345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00267931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019685 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

