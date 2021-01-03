Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post sales of $4.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.95 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $196,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,983.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,513 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 34,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,018. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

