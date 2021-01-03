BidaskClub Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Buy

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.