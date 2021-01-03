BidaskClub Downgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Hold

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

