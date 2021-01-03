BidaskClub Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.00, a PEG ratio of 408.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 823,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,255,170. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

