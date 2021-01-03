BidaskClub Downgrades Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Sell

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FBM. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of FBM opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 235,162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.