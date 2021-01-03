BidaskClub Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of KURA opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,042 shares of company stock worth $8,948,280 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

