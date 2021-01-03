BidaskClub Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.