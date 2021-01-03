BidaskClub Downgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Shares of PSA opened at $230.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

