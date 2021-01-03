BidaskClub Downgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.15 million, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 299,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.