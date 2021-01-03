BidaskClub Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

