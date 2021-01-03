BidaskClub Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,529 shares of company stock worth $622,504 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 190.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

