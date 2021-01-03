BidaskClub Lowers Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. Analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

