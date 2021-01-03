BidaskClub Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $734.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,509,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 344,508 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

