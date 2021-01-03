BidaskClub Lowers Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.