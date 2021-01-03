BidaskClub Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,285,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

