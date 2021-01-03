BidaskClub Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $50,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $935,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of InMode by 61.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

