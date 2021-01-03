BidaskClub Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.15.

TSCO opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

